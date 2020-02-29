BTS Army Member and New Teacher Says Group Saved My Life [Video]

But one of her biggest fans is actually 48-year-old Mary Russell, a mother, a grandmother, and a kindergarten teacher – something you’d probably never guess, if not for her BTS-inspired dyed hair and wardrobe.
Russell grew up with acts like Depeche Mode, The Cure and Duran Duran in the 1980s and admits that she could never have imagined falling into the K-pop rabbit hole. But like many obsessions, it all started with a separation – if not with hers.
“It was my first time at BTS when I was my daughter [broke up]with a serious friend. she was sad [and]I was asked to take her to a concert, so I bought her tickets for BTS because I knew it would cheer her up, ”says Russell Yahoo Lifestyle.
Her daughter, who was young at the time, tried to preventively “educate” her by flooding her with BTS videos. It did not work. She remained confused about the group’s popularity and reluctantly went to the concert. But when the show started, she remembered everything clicked. “About halfway through I looked at her and said, ‘I see. I totally understand it, ”says Russell. “This is the happiest place on earth. This is better than Disney. “She was officially the newest member of the BTS ARMY.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “From then on her BTS obsession became ubiquitous for you and her Both equally owned daughters, Paton and Nicole, finally turned a room in their home into a “BTS headquarters” with posters, photo cards, stickers, and officials and customized t-shirts, funko pops, all of their albums, all of their packaged goods and much more. Total cost? “Well over $ 25,000,” says Russell, adding, “my husband will kill me.” “Data-reactid =” 41 “> From then on, her BTS obsession became ubiquitous. She and her two equally owned daughters Paton and Nicole finally turned a room in her house into a” BTS headquarters “with posters, photo cards, stickers, and officials and customized t-shirts, funko pops, all of their albums, all of their packaged goods and much more. Total cost? “Well over $ 25,000,” says Russell, adding, “my husband will kill me.”
Even when her family is on the road, Russell represents BTS because each of her three vehicles has custom BTS license plates. She drives the NAMJOON car (real name of RM), Paton drives the YOONGI car (real name of Suga) and her “poor husband is stuck until he drives the BTS JIMIN car [Nicole is] old enough to drive, ”she explains. “His name is Jim anyway.”
Not even Russell’s kindergarten classroom can escape BTS because it is decorated with BT21 (a kind of expanded universe in which the members of BTS appear as cartoon avatars). And when their students behave well, they celebrate by watching the BTS music video for “Idol” and dancing to it.
Her BTS-inspired joy is a long way from Russell a few years ago before becoming a teacher when she felt unmotivated in her government job. But the demands of the classroom were overwhelming at first, which made her feel like she had “failed” at home.
“When I didn’t notice it, I was in a very deep depression and a very deep spiral of fear. Every day was a struggle just to get up, ”she recalls.
She was on the floor in the bathroom, holding about 250 tablets. “I wanted to take them all and just go to sleep or whatever happens,” she admits. “I didn’t know what would happen afterwards [but]I didn’t care. “
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “But in this darkest moment is the BTS song, “Epiphany,” came on their playlist. The song contains lyrics like “Not so perfect, but so beautiful / I’m the one I should love.” Russell also remembered seeing one old video from RM Read hate mail from fans and say to the camera: “I will show you everything.” “Data-reactid =” 64 “> But in this darkest moment the BTS song” Epiphany “came on her playlist. The song contains texts like : “Not so perfect, but so beautiful / I am the one I should love.” Russell also remembered how he saw an old video in which RM read hate mail from fans and said to the camera: “I will show you all. “
She remembered thinking: “If this young man can stand up in the face of all this hatred and negativity … then I somehow have to find the strength to keep going.” She dropped the pills and now remarked, “BTS saved my life.”
What had originally been an obsession had now become a life lesson. Or maybe a lesson about life. “I’m 48 years old and I’m still growing,” says Russell. “And I’m growing because a boy band has taught me to appreciate myself.”
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “If you or someone you know have thoughts of suicide, don’t hesitate to ask for help. The & nbsp;National lifeline for suicide prevention& nbsp; is open 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.“data-reactid =” 78 “>If you or someone you know have thoughts of suicide, don’t hesitate to ask for help. The National lifeline for suicide prevention is open 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.
