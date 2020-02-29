BTS Army Member and New Teacher Says Group Saved My Life [Video]

When you think of fans of the massif, go extremely far to show their appreciation for each of the seven members of the group: Jin, Jimin, RM, V, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook The popular K-pop group BTS, one could imagine mobs screaming teenagers, it is no secret that the BTS fandom called ARMY is one of the most rabid who do a great deal to appreciate their appreciation for each of the seven members of the group show: Jin, Jimin, RM, V, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook.

But one of her biggest fans is actually 48-year-old Mary Russell, a mother, a grandmother, and a kindergarten teacher – something you’d probably never guess, if not for her BTS-inspired dyed hair and wardrobe.

BTS will perform at Times Square on December 31, 2019 in New York City during New Year's Eve 2020.

Russell grew up with acts like Depeche Mode, The Cure and Duran Duran in the 1980s and admits that she could never have imagined falling into the K-pop rabbit hole. But like many obsessions, it all started with a separation – if not with hers.

“It was my first time at BTS when I was my daughter [broke up]with a serious friend. she was sad [and]I was asked to take her to a concert, so I bought her tickets for BTS because I knew it would cheer her up, ”says Russell Yahoo Lifestyle.

Her daughter, who was young at the time, tried to preventively “educate” her by flooding her with BTS videos. It did not work. She remained confused about the group’s popularity and reluctantly went to the concert. But when the show started, she remembered everything clicked. “About halfway through I looked at her and said, ‘I see. I totally understand it, ”says Russell. “This is the happiest place on earth. This is better than Disney. “She was officially the newest member of the BTS ARMY.

From then on her BTS obsession became ubiquitous for you and her Both equally owned daughters, Paton and Nicole, finally turned a room in their home into a "BTS headquarters" with posters, photo cards, stickers, and officials and customized t-shirts, funko pops, all of their albums, all of their packaged goods and much more. Total cost? "Well over $ 25,000," says Russell, adding, "my husband will kill me."



The BTS headquarters are made up of hundreds of BTS photos, albums, merch, stuffed animals and more. More

