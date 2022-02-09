BTS: Cooky, Jungkook’s BT21 Character, and Its Meaning

Jungkook is BTS’ “Golden Maknae,” appearing on songs such as “Permission to Dance,” “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and solo songs such as “My Time,” as well as being the brains behind Cooky, the rabbit created in collaboration with BT21.

Here’s what we know about this character from Line Friends.

Since their debut, BTS has had a number of impressive collaborations, ranging from McDonald’s to FILA.

These idols created cartoon characters, which later appeared on dozens of products, thanks to a partnership with Line Friends.

Fans can get everything from turntables to lamps to humidifiers with their favorite BT21 characters thanks to the Line Friends online stores.

Fans wear merchandise featuring their favorite BTS member even at BTS concerts.

Each member of BTS created a distinct persona.

RJ (Jin), Chimmy (Jimin), Tata (V), Mang (J-Hope), Shooky (Suga), and Koya (RM) are among the BT21 figures that represent ARMY, in addition to Van.

Jungkook made a sassy pink bunny named Cooky.

ARMYs got to see these idols develop their characters in an official video with BT21.

Jungkook drew his rambunctious bunny.

He named the character Cooky and gave the bunny a brief backstory after a quick brainstorming session with the other members.

According to a translation on the video, Jungkook stated, “Cooky is unstoppable when he’s mad.”

“Cooky always has chocolate chip cookies in his bag.”

Jungkook’s nickname is also referenced in this character’s name.

Aside from his “Golden Maknae” moniker, ARMYs refer to Jungkook as “JK,” “Jungkookie,” and “Kookie.” Although “Cooky” is not spelled the same as “Kookie,” the two words have a similar pronunciation.

Cooky also works out frequently, according to Metro.

When he gets angry, he imagines himself as a huge “muscle man.”

This character even demonstrated a leg workout routine in BT21 cartoons on YouTube.

Jungkook, like the rest of the BTS members, is an outspoken BT21 fan.

Jin even wrote a big “I’m JK” on Jungkook’s Cooky-themed cosmetics bag during one video.

The idol was seen cuddling with a huge Cooky plush in a Twitter photo.

Fans can also purchase BTS merchandise in a variety of other ways.

There’s also the official Weverse store, which was created in tandem with the fan-to-artist communication platform.

BTS even had a pop-up shop in Seoul called “Map of the Soul.”

BTS even created official merchandise to match the theme when they partnered with McDonald’s to bring the “BTS Meal” to restaurants.

