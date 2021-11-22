BTS Had the Best AMAs Ever in 2021 — See All the Highlights!

At the 2021 AMAs, BTS Had the Best Night Ever — See All the Best Moments!

BTS not only won every award they were nominated for at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song, but they also performed “My Universe” with Coldplay before closing the show with “Butter.” (Megan Thee Stallion was supposed to join BTS for the remix but had to drop out at the last minute.)

That didn’t stop BTS from being upbeat throughout the night as their fans cheered them on.

On the red carpet, ET spoke with the group, and RM revealed how long they’ve been waiting to perform live, saying, “We’ve been waiting for this for so, so long.”

Below are all of the ways BTS won the night at the American Music Awards in 2021:

BTS Hangs Out With Lizzo and Harry Styles Over the Weekend

Since arriving in Los Angeles, BTS has been having a blast, spending their weekend with Lizzo at a Harry Styles concert.

J-Hope said of the group’s night out, “It was fun, very fun,” before Jungkook added that his shirt was soaked in sweat from dancing so much.

When asked if they had a chance to talk with Lizzo about collaborating on a song, Jimin explained that it was too loud to talk.

J-Hope added, “We shared phone numbers,” and RM agreed that they are “so open” to collaborating on a song.

“She’s got a lot of fire in her.”

With their performance of “My Universe,” BTS and Coldplay bring the crowd to its feet.

The group’s first performance of the night was a high-octane Coldplay collaboration, complete with impressive pyrotechnics and, of course, ARMY fan chants!

At the 2021 American Music Awards, Coldplay and BTS performed their duet (#MyUniverseAMAs) pic.twitter.comGUKe1U1rOo

For “Butter,” BTS takes home Artist of the Year, Favorite Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song.

RM thanked the ARMY and all their fans around the world for their continued support in their Artist of the Year acceptance speech.

“We gave our first-ever live performance on the AMAS four years ago. We were too excited and nervous at the time.

