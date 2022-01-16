BTS: Jimin Is ‘Interested in’ and Wants to “Explore the Nature of Relationships” BTS: Jimin Is ‘Interested in’ and Wants to “Explore the Nature of Relationships”

On the 12th of December,

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were interviewed by GQ Magazine on February 22, 2021.

Jimin of BTS discussed his songwriting, interests, and nightly exercise routine in an interview with GQ Magazine.

Jimin was asked about his songwriting and where he finds “inspiration” for music in an interview with GQ Magazine.

“My everyday life and conversations with those I care about provide me with a lot of inspiration.”

However, because I’ve been isolated for a while, I haven’t been able to devote as much time to my music.

“These days, I’ve been experimenting with new things while getting vocal coaching from Jung Kook,” Jimin explained.

When GQ Magazine asked Jimin what his “world” is “full of these days,” the BTS member responded:

“Hmm, I think it’s become overrun with abstract ideas.”

For instance, I’m fascinated by human relationships, which is a topic that many people are interested in.

I’d like to learn more about how people interact.

I enjoy discussing issues like this.”

. (hashtag)JIMINpic.twitter.coml5AS1BczSq

J-Hope Is ‘Gradually’ Working on New Music, According to BTS

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have become internationally famous as members of BTS. In an interview with GQ Magazine, Jimin discussed the band’s massive popularity and accomplishments.

“Even now, there are a lot of things that I can’t believe.”

“I still recall how our concert venues grew in size, how our international fans sang along with us in our native tongue, and even how we’d fly through the air on stage,” Jimin told GQ Magazine.

“There was also a particular moment that really moved me,” he continued.

When you’re on stage, seeing people’s faces is more difficult than you think.

But it’s a rush to see those who didn’t appear happy at the start of the concert laughing by the end.

It’s extremely moving.

These are the kinds of experiences that inspire me to keep doing what I’m doing.”

!!!! (plus)(hashtag)JIMINpic.twitter.comQeE56e6rxkJIMINpic.twitter.comQeE56e6rxkJIMINpic.twitter.comQeE56e6rxkJIMINpic.t

BTS Sends ARMY a Special New Year’s Greeting

Jimin revealed in an interview with GQ Magazine that he likes to end each day with a run.

“I enjoy putting my body to the test…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

“Hmm, I think it’s become filled with a lot of abstract things. For example, I’m curious about human relationships, something many people are interested in. I want to explore the nature of relationships. I like talking about topics like this.”