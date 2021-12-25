BTS’ Jimin Promised to Buy Jungkook a Computer for Christmas (Even Though Jungkook Said He Didn’t Need One)

Jimin of BTS stated that he would give Jungkook a computer for Christmas (despite Jungkook’s claim that he didn’t need one).

In the past, the members of BTS have exchanged thoughtful gifts.

When Jimin was asked to think of a Christmas present for Jungkook, he naturally chose a computer.

During a 2017 interview, Jungkook responded as follows.

These artists have a buttery smoothness to them.

BTS is comprised of seven members, with Jimin and Jungkook serving as the vocal line’s two members.

These artists collaborate on songs such as “The Truth Untold” and “00:00 (Zero O’Clock).”

Jimin and Jungkook danced with J-Hope during Megan Thee Stallion’s “Butter” verse as members of the BTS “subunit” 3J.

Jimin and Jungkook are close friends outside of their working relationship, and Jungkook once gave Jimin a trip to Tokyo Disneyland for his birthday.

Especially during the holiday season, these BTS members express their love and appreciation for one another.

BTS members are fairly familiar with one another as a boy band that has been performing together for over seven years.

BTS members revealed what Christmas gifts they would give each other during an interview with Ask Anything Chat.

Jungkook stated that he would provide RM with clothing.

Jin stated that he would give V (dollar)1 billion.

Knowing how much Jungkook enjoys video games, Jimin promised to buy him a computer for the holidays.

Jungkook, however, refused to accept this fictitious present.

“No,” Jungkook stated emphatically.

“I have a supercomputer,” says the narrator.

Jungkook’s feelings were echoed by RM, who stated that Jungkook doesn’t need a new computer if he already has one.

Jimin replied “ok” before expanding on his Korean response to RM.

Jungkook, on the other hand, frequently expresses his enthusiasm for video games.

The “Euphoria” singer stated in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that if he weren’t a member of BTS, he would most likely be a professional video game player.

Jungkook, of course, is known to use his computer to interact with fans during his “V Live” live streams.

These musicians frequently release remixes of their most popular songs, such as “Butter” and “Dynamite.”

These artists gave fans Christmas-y remixes of the two tracks in honor of the holiday season, even performing a version of “Dynamite” (Holiday Remix) for YouTube (minus Suga, who was still recovering from surgery).

In the past, BTS members have received some pretty lavish (and thoughtful) gifts.

ARMYs presented Jungkook with actual gold bars in honor of his nickname “Golden Maknae.”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.