BTS’ Jin Reacts to Coldplay’s Chris Martin Giving Him His Guitar

Jin of BTS reacts to Coldplay’s Chris Martin handing him his guitar.

Coldplay and BTS have a special relationship, from hanging out in New York City to performing at the American Music Awards.

Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, even gave the oldest BTS member, Jin, a guitar.

“Worldwide Handsome” Jin had this to say about the unforgettable moment.

BTS frequently collaborates with other artists in addition to their original music.

For the “Butter” remix, Megan Thee Stallion wrote an original verse.

BTS was even featured in the music video for Coldplay’s original song “My Universe.”

The song “My Universe” has been streamed over 350 million times on Spotify since its release.

The bands performed live at the American Music Awards, and BTS uploaded a behind-the-scenes video to TikTok.

Martin even made an appearance at the SoFi Stadium during one of BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage concerts.

Martin traveled to South Korea to record vocals with Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook.

V was dubbed a “second Chris Martin” by the other members of Coldplay, who described Jungkook as “impressive.”

Coldplay’s collaboration with the K-pop group was a watershed moment for the group, with members like Jin expressing their support for Martin prior to the collaboration.

Jin’s interaction with Martin was made even more special because Martin gave him his guitar.

During an interview with GQ Magazine, Jin stated, “I was so happy.”

“After our collaboration, we had the opportunity to see him again in the United States, and when we were just the two of us in the studio, I said to him, ‘Hey, your guitar’s cool.’ I mean, I’m such a big fan.”

To be honest, he has a lot of cool qualities.”

“However, he abruptly handed over the guitar, claiming it was a gift,” Jin continued.

“With my remark, I wasn’t implying anything.”

I was so excited that I didn’t know what to say even in my dazed state.”

Even before their Music Of The Spheres appearance, BTS supported and covered Coldplay.

The K-pop group performed a live cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You” in an MTV Unplugged segment, and the accompanying YouTube video has over 35 million views.

In honor of their “Boy With Luv” collaboration, Halsey gave each of the BTS members matching friendship bracelets.

(In exchange, they gave the singer a jeweled microphone.)

On Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay featured more than just BTS.

