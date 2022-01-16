BTS’ Jin Remembers Life Before the Pandemic: ‘Handsome Seokiin Everywhere’

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had an impact on BTS’ live shows.

Despite this, this K-pop group remained the world’s most popular boy band.

While watching a slideshow of photos, the oldest member of the group, Jin, noticed this.

To dance, Kim Seokjin (also known as Jin) does not require permission.

The oldest member of BTS is known for his good looks as the group’s lead “visual.”

For his flawless appearance while exiting a vehicle, the ARMYs gave him the nickname “Car Door Guy.”

Jin introduces himself as Worldwide Handsome Jin even when he’s not in the United States, a joke that has somehow evolved into an official nickname for the “Moon” vocalist.

“There are plenty of people who are more attractive than I am.

“‘Worldwide Handsome’ is a joke I like to tell for laughs,” Jin told Vogue Korea in an interview.

Jin even mentioned his attractive appearance while visiting a Korean news station.

ARMYs saw these idols on a news broadcast during a Bangtan Bomb.

The performers got their hair and makeup done before recording their segment, with Jin wandering off to look at a collection of photos of the BTS members.

According to a translation on the YouTube video, Jin said, “We’ve lived a good life so far.”

“As you can see, we’ve accomplished a great deal.”

Seokjin is everywhere.”

Some of the images on the screen were from their photoshoots for “On,” “Permission to Dance,” and “Butter.”

There were also mock-ups of their album covers, with the final one being for Be (Deluxe Edition), which will be released in 2020.

BTS has embarked on a number of unique and exciting projects in the seven years since their debut.

In New York City, the boy band performed at the United Nations Headquarters.

They were nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and performed in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

This K-pop group recently performed at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, they performed live in front of hundreds of ARMYs there.

Several members of BTS have also worked on solo projects.

Mr. is one of them.

Worldwide Handsome, who put songs like “Super Tuna” and “Abyss” on YouTube for the first time.

“We can’t adjust the key or interpretation of a song to suit just one member because BTS’ tracks are made by seven people coming together as one,” Jin said in a GQ Magazine interview.

“However, in a solo track, it is possible.

The staging…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

