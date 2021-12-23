BTS’ Jungkook muses on ‘Why People Love and Adore’

Jungkook ponders the question of “Why People Love and Adore” BTS.

The date was December.

Vogue Korea published interviews with BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on July 21. Jungkook talked about growing up in the spotlight and his future career goals.

The BTS singer also told Vogue Korea that he is puzzled as to “why people love and adore” BTS members so much.

BTS recently performed four sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles titled Permission to Dance On Stage – LA. While BTS has grown in popularity over the years, Jungkook told Vogue Korea that he sometimes wonders why so many fans “love and adore” the group.

“I’m always curious as to why people adore and love us,” Jungkook said.

“I’ve given a lot of thought to how I got here.

To begin with, I was fortunate to have a talented team, and we also have a CEO who is passionate about music.

Apart from that, isn’t it possible that the synergy of BTS’ songs, lyrics, messages, performances, and public appearances drew in an increasing number of fans?”

“It’s become even more difficult for me to wrap my mind around the situation recently,” Jungkook continued.

It’s probably because I can’t meet the people in the audience in person.

I need to put in more effort to show that I’m deserving of their help.”

BTS Members Now Have Instagram Accounts — Here’s How to Follow Them

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were named Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in addition to being popular performers.

Jungkook admitted in an interview with Vogue Korea that as he gets older, he feels “more pressure.”

“I feel more pressure as I get older,” the BTS member said.

“I’m not particularly great, nor am I particularly good or virtuous.

I’m a regular guy who gets chastised by the other members for my immature behavior.

If the world perceives us as having a positive impact, I must try to adjust and align my actions and thoughts with those values.”

While Jungkook considers himself “ordinary,” he believes BTS’ fans, known as ARMY, are exceptional.

“I’m just a singer who likes to dance,” Jungkook told Vogue Korea.

[(hashtag)] ARMY 4? (hashtag) ARMY 4 ARMY ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4 ARMY 4

(hashtag)BTS(hashtag)BTSARMY(hashtag)PTD_ON_STAGE_LA)(hashtag)PTD_ON_STAGE_LA)(hashtag)PTD_ON_STAGE_LA)(hashtag)PT