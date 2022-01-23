Jungkook Reveals Every Incredible Detail He Considered When Designing a Hoodie for HYBE’s “Artist-Made Collection” BTS: Jungkook Reveals Every Incredible Detail He Considered When Designing a Hoodie for HYBE’s “Artist-Made Collection”

﻿BTS: Jungkook Reveals Every Intricate Detail He Considered When Designing a Hoodie for HYBE’s ‘Artist-Made Collection’

BTS members are known for wearing unique outfits that pique the interest of fans all over the world.

They recently had the opportunity to design their own clothing to sell to fans.

Jungkook, the group’s youngest member, designed a hoodie and recently discussed the various details he considered when designing the garment.

BTS’s company, HYBE, announced a special project for the coming year in late December 2021: members of BTS will contribute to merchandise by designing some items.

HYBE has been revealing different items from the “Artist-Made Collection” throughout January, including clothing such as hoodies and pajamas, as well as accessories such as bags and necklaces.

Fans can also add pillows and wind chimes to their homes to make them more comfortable.

BTS also releases videos in which members discuss the products they designed and what they hope fans will take away from them.

Jungkook was the last member to reveal his items.

On January 1st,

Jungkook designed a zip-up hoodie and a mood lamp, according to HYBE.

Jungkook talked about how much he considered fans when designing his hoodie in a video showcasing these items.

“I’d like to see people of all shapes and sizes wear it,” Jungkook said.

“That’s why I made it slouchy.”

First, he pointed out the sleeves, which are designed in a “batwing” style for maximum comfort.

The armholes are also generous, and the shoulder seam is not excessively high.

Jungkook, on the other hand, did not forget about the hood.

When Jungkook wears other hoodies, the hood is sometimes too tight around his head.

As a result, he made sure that the hood of his hoodie can easily cover a person’s eyes while also providing plenty of room for them to move around.

“It’s really roomy around here, and you can turn your head freely,” Jungkook continued.

He explained, “I paid great attention to such details.”

