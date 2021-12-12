BTS: Jungkook’s Extra-Long Instagram Username and Its Meaning

BTS: The Meaning of Jungkook’s Extra-Long Instagram Username

Some ARMYs refer to BTS’ Jungkook as the “Golden Maknae,” while others simply call him “JK.” It’s understandable that Jungkook’s official Instagram account username has something to do with this moniker.

Here’s everything we know about the singer of “Euphoria” and the meaning behind his Instagram handle.

BTS’ accessibility, according to some fans, is what makes them so special.

Fans can learn about their daily activities thanks to live streams.

During their variety show, RUN BTS, ARMYs can even see them compete in games and challenges.

BTS live-streamed one of their concerts in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and safety concerns.

The BTS Instagram account was flooded with official promotional content for years.

The seven members of this K-pop group — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — did, however, create individual accounts in 2021.

These new Instagram accounts debuted just hours after HYBE Corporation (formerly Bighit Entertainment) announced BTS’ “second official extended period of rest,” the first time these idols will spend the holidays with their families since their debut.

These artists shared their first Instagram photos with ARMYs even while on vacation.

Jungkook, the newest member, has a longer username than the others.

Jungkook’s Instagram handle is abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz), which is the English alphabet with an underscore replacing two letters.

“JK,” Jungkook’s other stage name, is represented by the two missing letters.

Jungkook has over 21 million followers on Instagram since starting the account in December 2021, with a photo from BTS’ SoFi Stadium residency receiving over 13 million likes.

Fans learned Jungkook’s Myers–Briggs Type thanks to his Instagram story.

He even went so far as to post a video of himself wearing big yellow glasses.

Jungkook is often referred to as “Jungkook” by BTS members in jest.

This is especially true of Jin, who wrote “I’m JK” in large letters on Jungkook’s cosmetic bag.

(They were about even when Jungkook wrote “Jin” on the “Moon” singer’s phone.)

BTS members frequently post on the group’s Twitter (@BTS_twt) and TikTok (@bts_official_bighit) accounts, despite the fact that they are not individual accounts.

On the platform Weverse, an artist-to-fan communication web platform and app, fans can even have mini-conversations with these idols.

This K-pop group has won awards and received international recognition for their social media presence, including the Billboard Music Award for “Top Social Artist” three years in a row…

