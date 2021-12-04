BTS Performs Onstage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2021 to Honor Jin’s Birthday

Onstage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2021, BTS celebrates Jin’s birthday.

BTS’s eldest member Jin described the group’s fanbase, ARMY, as a “gift” after celebrating his 29th birthday with them a day early at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2021 on December 1.

Jin of BTS doesn’t need anyone’s permission to dance on his birthday!

On Friday, Dec. 7, the eldest member of the beloved K-Pop group got to celebrate his 29th birthday with their fanbase, ARMY, on stage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The sweet moment occurred as the group was chatting with the audience and getting ready to perform the holiday remix of their Grammy-nominated hit single, “Dynamite,” according to a video from the event posted by 102.7 KIIS FM.

When the members saw KIIS FM’s Jojo Wright wheel a colorful, multi-tiered cake out onto the stage as they were about to wrap up their conversation, they paused their performance.

“Such a great moment, honored to be part of it, HAPPY BIRTHDAY JIN!” JoJo wrote on Twitter.

When Jin saw the cake, he was pleasantly surprised, and the other members cheered.

The eldest family member, who was dressed in reindeer ears to celebrate the holidays, was moved by the gesture and hugged Jojo as a thank you.

Jin yelled enthusiastically, “It’s my birthday! Thank you!” when asked if it was his birthday.

Suga could be seen looking at the cake, which was decorated from top to bottom with various BTS references, as the members formed a bubble around him.

The four-layered cake had ‘Happy Birthday’ written on the bottom with sticks of dynamite surrounding it, a reference to the song “Dynamite,” and the rainbow skyline and large donut from the music video on the third level.

Above that, there was a purple layer (ARMY’s color) with planets all around it to represent their recent song collaboration with Coldplay, “My Universe,” and at the very top, BTS’s logo was featured on a yellow cake with a stack of mini pancakes with butter on them, a nod to their single, “Butter.”

That wasn’t all, though.

Jojo surprised everyone by having the entire crowd sing Mr.

With the rest of BTS joining in, it’s a worldwide Handsome “Happy Birthday.”

