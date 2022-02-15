BTS recently performed to sold-out crowds at the same stadium where the 2022 Super Bowl will take place.

BTS recently performed sold-out concerts in the same stadium that will host the 2022 Super Bowl.

On February 6th, Super Bowl LVI took place.

13 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

The game was between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Rams coming out on top.

Despite the fact that BTS did not perform at the Super Bowl, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed four sold-out concerts at SoFi Stadium in 2021.

The Super Bowl in 2022 was held at SoFi Stadium, which also happens to be the Los Angeles Rams’ home stadium.

Permission to Dance On Stage – LA will be performed by BTS at SoFi Stadium on February 2, 2021.

The band’s first in-person shows since Seoul’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final] marked the start of a four-night concert event.

With Permission to Dance On Stage – LA, BTS became the first music act to sell out four nights at the stadium. The septet also set the record for the most tickets sold at SoFi Stadium by a band or artist.

“The total number of audience, including concertgoers at SoFi Stadium, viewers who watched the online live streaming of the last show (Dec 2), and fans who watched the real-time live screening event at a nearby venue in LA (‘LIVE PLAY in LA’) summed to approximately 813,000,” according to a press release.

Each night of Permission to Dance On Stage – LA featured a slightly different setlist.

Surprise guest appearances were made at two of the concerts, and BTS changed up the order of a few songs at each show.

The following items were always included in the setlist for the LA shows:

“I Need U,” “We Are Bulletproof: the Eternal,” and “Answer: Love Myself” were also performed on the first day of BTS’ LA shows.

Megan Thee Stallion joined the band for “Butter,” and BTS performed “I’m Fine,” “Epilogue: Young Forever,” and “Spring Day” on the second day of Permission to Dance On Stage – LA.

“I Need U,” “Spring Day,” and “Answer: Love Myself” were among the songs on the third night’s setlist.

For Permission to Dance On's final night…

