BTS’ RM Visited During His New York City Vacation in 2021

BTS’ RM Visited Every New York City Location During His 2021 Vacation

RM from BTS is off Namjooning once more.

The rapper paid visits to the Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and other well-known New York art exhibits and galleries.

The majority of the museums and iconic locations visited by RM while in New York City are listed below.

HYBE Corporation announced the BTS members would take a break from rehearsals to “recharge” after their SoFi Stadium Permission to Dance performances. They worked through 2020 and 2021 and “achieved dazzling results” in the process, according to HYBE Corporation.

“This period of rest will allow BTS members who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to their activities to be re-inspired and recharged with creative energy,” HYBE Corporation said in a statement.

“It will also be the first time they have spent the holiday season with their families since their debut.”

As a result, the members of BTS dispersed to take some time off.

While J-Hope was in Hawaii, Jungkook spent time with his dog, Bam.

RM spent extra time in New York City while traveling across the United States.

The Solomon R Guggenheim Museum was one of RM’s stops in New York City because it is one of the city’s most iconic locations.

He used the hashtag “adnandinsky” to refer to a show that featured two artists: Vasily Kandinsky and Etel Adnan.

Brian Donnelly, also known as Kaws, was one of the artists RM featured on his Instagram.

The exhibit was on view at the Skarstedt Gallery on the Upper East Side until December.

RM didn’t reveal many of his dining spots, but he did share a photo of a gravy boat from the Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, New York.

In one Instagram post, RM mentioned the Whitney Museum of American Art, before moving on to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was one of his last photos from his trip to New York City.

RM visited the Glenstone Museum, a private contemporary art gallery in Potomac, Maryland, before heading into the city.

In an Instagram post, the artist also mentioned Dia:Beacon, a contemporary arts organization in Beacon, New York.

The rapper also spent time in Texas, where he went to art shows and shared his favorite memories with ARMYs.

This isn’t the first (or last) time RM has been seen visiting an art exhibit in his spare time.

In fact, this BTS member's given name, Kim Namjoon, inspired the verb "Namjooning,"

