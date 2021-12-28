BTS: RM Visits Art Galleries and Says “Time Seems to Stop”

When RM visits art galleries, he says ‘Time Seems to Stop.’

Individual interviews with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS were recently published in Vogue Korea. In his interview with the magazine, RM of BTS talked in depth about his love of art and visiting galleries.

When the BTS rapper visits an art gallery, he claims that “time seems to stop.”

The verb “Namjooning” is frequently used by BTS’ fandom ARMY to describe when they feel like the BTS rapper.

“Namjooning” is a term that refers to enjoying nature, visiting museums, and exploring.

In an interview with Vogue Korea, RM revealed that while touring with BTS, he developed a passion for visiting museums.

According to Vogue Korea, the rapper stated:

“When we went abroad, we stayed in our hotel rooms except when we were working… The only places I could go were museums, and the art galleries full of Monets or van Goghs were always crowded, but when I visited one weekday morning, and had them mostly to myself, I had a eureka moment — an artist who’d died a hundred years ago was communicating directly with a boy from Korea. I was so envious. From then on, I began seeking out and learning about Korean

RM went into greater detail in his interview with Vogue Korea about why he values art so highly, especially when compared to music.

“I think the fact that painting is a completely different field makes it more enjoyable… When it comes to painting, I can be completely honest about my emotions, whereas when it comes to music, it’s difficult if you allow yourself to be jealous because there are so many great musicians and new talents,” RM said.

The BTS rapper also revealed that when he looks at art, he is able to “reflect,” and he expressed his desire to have a career similar to that of a painter.

“Also, painters have extremely long careers; some have their first solo exhibitions at the age of 40, and others do not sell a single painting until they are 60.”

“However, I debuted at the age of 19, and now, at the age of 27, I’m told I represent my country, and people ask me what I’m going to do next,” RM told Vogue Korea.

He went on….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.