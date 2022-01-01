BTS Sends a Special New Year’s Message to the Army

BTS Sends Special New Year’s Messages to the Army

While BTS members are on vacation, information about the group continues to circulate.

On the 12th of December,

On December 31, the BANGTANTV YouTube channel released a new Bangtan Bomb featuring Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

BTS members each shared a unique New Year’s message for ARMY in the new Bangtan Bomb.

RM is the first member of BTS to share his message for ARMY in the BANGTAN Bomb. Wearing a pair of tiger paws, the BTS rapper revealed his “goal” for the coming year.

“… as December draws to a close, this year is nearly over.

This year hasn’t been easy, but it has provided us with a lot of positive outcomes in the end.

As a result, I believe it was a significant year.

“I’ve had mixed feelings about it, but I’m feeling really good right now,” RM explained.

“In the new year… Well, it’s the same as always,” he continued.

My ambition is to become a better person and a cooler person.

A more specific goal would be to meet with you as quickly as possible.

I hope to see you in March.

That is my top New Year’s resolution.”

Then, while holding a stuffed tiger, Jin delivered his special message to the ARMY in the Bangtan Bomb.

Jin revealed that he has multiple New Year’s resolutions in the YouTube video.

“The Year of the Tiger is approaching,” Jin predicted.

“What is my New Year’s resolution? What should my resolution be?” “My New Year’s resolution is to perform more frequently on stage.”

What else is there? To get taller, of course.

Those will be my resolutions.”

In 2022, BTS will perform more “Permission to Dance On Stage” concerts.

Suga spent time in the new Bangtan Bomb reflecting on the previous year and interviewing ARMY about theirs.

The BTS rapper also expressed his optimism that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be over by 2022.

“How was your 2021? As for us, we promoted ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ which led to us winning the AMAs’ top prize,” Suga said.

“We were also fortunate enough to be able to host a four-day event…

