BTS’ V Teases His Introverted Side in His Mixtape

V of BTS teases how his introverted side will be featured in his mixtape.

V can be a good boy and a bad boy.

V (real name Kim Taehyung) is a member of the award-winning boy band BTS. With solo songs such as “Christmas Tree” and “Snow Flower” already out, some fans are wondering when V’s mixtape will be released.

BTS’ resident “good boy” releases solo music on occasion in between the K-pop group’s original albums.

“Inner Child,” a personal track co-written in part by V and RM for Map of the Soul: 7, was “Singularity.”

Under the same stage name, V also released solo music, including the songs “Snow Flower” and “Winter Bear,” both of which can be found on YouTube.

V’s “Christmas Tree” was included on the original television soundtrack for Our Beloved Summer in 2021.

In just a few weeks, the holiday song surpassed 10 million Spotify plays.

V has already confirmed that he is working on a few songs, so fans can expect more original music from this vocalist.

That musician recently revealed that his Myers-Briggs personality type has shifted from ENFP to INFP, indicating that he now projects an introverted rather than an extroverted personality.

This has an effect on his solo music and even his stage performances — but not on his confidence.

“Whether I’m performing on stage, working on my music, or introducing myself, my confidence comes from having a clear conscience and sense of integrity,” V told GQ.

Even when posting to his personal Instagram account, V gives ARMYs a glimpse into his daily life.

This account even set a new record for the most followers V received on the social media platform in a single day.

His selfies and videos of his dog Yeontan were praised by some of his followers.

V revealed that in addition to performing at the Permission to Dance on Stage concerts, he’s been busy working on his mixtape.

Because the members of BTS have just begun a period of rest and relaxation, no release date has been set for this album.

“I know this about myself: I need a lot of time to work,” V said during the same interview.

“I’m always jotting down ideas and things I want to write about in a journal or notebook, but I think it’ll take me at least three months to get started.”

