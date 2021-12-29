BTS V’s Instagram post from the Harry Styles concert garnered over 28 million views.

Over 28 million people viewed BTS V’s Instagram post of him jamming out at a Harry Styles concert.

Members of BTS worked with artists such as Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion.

They also made a few celebrity friends, including Lizzo, a Grammy Award-winning musician.

Thanks to a post on V’s Instagram account, we now know a little bit about their time at the Harry Styles concert.

BTS has a number of notable celebrity fans.

There’s John Cena, who expressed his admiration for “old school” rappers like J-Hope and RM, as well as Halsey, who sang on BTS’ song “Boy With Luv,” and Lizzo, who covered “Butter” during a live performance.

According to Koreaboo, Lizzo stated, “I like BTS.”

“My sister is a member of the ARMY, and she introduced me to BTS. I think they’re incredible talented, and it’s hilarious when you get to know everyone’s individual personalities.”

“Jimin is one of my favorite people.

She continued, “I think Jimin is hilarious, fierce, and beautiful.”

Lizzo freestyled a BTS-inspired rap in a video posted to Twitter.

She made it about two of her favorite members, V and Jimin, of course.

While snapping along, Lizzo sang, “I love you, you love me, just like Jimin loves some V.”

“Gooey like butter, B Gooey like butter, B Say I like you, you like me, BFF like Vmin, G” “Gooey like butter, B Gooey like butter, B Gooey like butter, B Say I like you, you like me, BFF like Vmin, G”

Thanks to their residency in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, the “Juice” artist recently saw the BTS members perform live.

Lizzo lip-synced to “Dynamite” at a Permission to Dance on Stage concert while dressed in zebra print.

Some BTS members attended Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles.

They danced to songs like “Falling” and “Watermelon Sugar,” and V made sure to post a video of the event when he got his own Instagram account.

He chose a video clip of himself and Lizzo singing and dancing to Styles’ “Treat People With Kindess,” which received over 29 million views in just a few days and a comment from J-Hope.

V captioned it, along with a cowboy emoji, “I think the mood is crazy.”

Enjoy this quick video of me and V screaming, “YOU DON’T KNOW YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL!” pic.twitter.com9LJATMLr1H

On her Twitter account, Lizzo posted a similar video from the show.

In November of that year,

“Enjoy this short clip of me and…,” she captioned a video she posted on January 20.

