BTS Wins Artist of the Year for the First Time at the American Music Awards in 2021.

BTS Win Artist of the Year for the First Time at the 2021 American Music Awards

On November 10, 2021, the American Music Awards were held.

BTS won every award they were nominated for at the award show, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song for “Butter,” which was performed by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook alongside Coldplay.

BTS were nominated for Artist of the Year alongside Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd, and won for the first time at the 2021 AMAs.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook hugged each other as they learned they had won the award near the end of the show.

The members accepted the award for Artist of the Year on stage.

“Thank you, American Music Awards,” RM said. “We’re truly honored to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists right here.”

“We are ecstatic.

“I appreciate it.”

He expressed his nervousness and referred to the 2017 AMAs, which marked the first time BTS performed on American television.

“We were both excited and nervous,” RM admitted.

“Since then, it’s been a long and incredible journey.”

Except for y’all ARMY, no one could have predicted that we’d be standing here receiving this award.

At the @AMAs tonight, we won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group! We want to thank everyone who has supported our music, especially (hashtag)BTSARMY!

Don’t miss the rest of the show, as well as our amazing performance! (hashtag)AMAs(hashtag)BTSxAMAs(hashtag)BTS_Butterpic.twitter.comALT4QAdkrk

BTS’s Next Album Is ‘In the SOOP,’ as ‘In the SOOP’ Reveals

Suga gave his part of the acceptance speech in Korean after RM finished speaking.

Jungkook then jumped in and started talking about BTS’ “new chapter,” but Jin drew him away from the microphone in a hug before he could finish revealing BTS’ 2022 plans.

BTS won two other awards in addition to Artist of the Year.

BTS won Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song at the 2021 American Music Awards for their single “Butter.”

In BTS’ acceptance speech, Jin said, “This is all possible thanks to ARMY, you’re our universe.”

