Bubba Wallace of NASCAR Reflects on His Historic Cup Series Race Victory (Exclusive)

During the NASCAR 2021 season, Bubba Wallace made history.

On the 10th of October,

4. In the Yeallwood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, Wallace won his first Cup Series race.

Since Wendell Scott in 1963, Wallace became the first Black driver to win a Cup Series race.

Wallace told PopCulture.com that he knew he had a good chance of winning a few days before the race.

Wallace told PopCulture, “I had a feeling Thursday or Friday.”

“Amanda [Wallace’s girlfriend] claims she told me we were going to win, but I had a feeling this was going to happen Friday before the race.”

Everything seemed to fall into place.

So there were times during the race when I thought, “This is not what I had envisioned.”

We were in 25th place, but it’s Talladega, and you never know what can happen on the final lap.

It was kind of cool because we made a late charge to the front and actually got some help from Kurt [Busch].

A hint of what we might be able to accomplish in the future.

But, yeah, I think it’s really cool to be able to relive that moment and reflect on what we were able to accomplish that day.”

23XI Racing, owned by NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, won its first race.

Wallace had a good first season with 23XI Racing and is pleased to have helped Jordan win.

And, with Kurt Busch as a new teammate, the organization will be even bigger next year.

“As an owner, I was able to get MJ his first win,” Wallace said.

“I’m so proud of everyone’s efforts.”

We’ve obviously added Kurt to the team, which means we’ve added quite a few people.

Our team’s growth has been fantastic, and we’ve added a lot of new smart faces who will be joining us in the future.

So excited about the possibilities; I believe the sky is the limit for us, and our team still has a lot of potential to figure out what we need to do as a whole, to figure out this new car with NextGen coming out.”

Wallace placed 21st in the Cup Series standings in 2021, his best finish in his career.

