Buddy’s Elf suit and Mean Girls’ Santa latex dresses are among the most famous Christmas movie costumes.

There are dozens of Christmas movies to choose from, but not all of them are considered classics.

Similarly, there are dozens of memorable Christmas movie outfits worn by some of the most beloved characters, but not every look is as memorable as the next.

From Buddy’s Elf suit to the latex Santa dresses in Mean Girls and beyond, here’s a list of the most iconic Christmas movie costumes.

While Mean Girls isn’t even close to being a Christmas film, the iconic scene from North Shore High School’s holiday talent show is one that audiences will never forget.

Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), and plastic-in-training Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) are among the “plastics” who rule the school in this scene.

The teenagers are dressed as Santas in sultry yet playful outfits that include red latex skirts with white fuzz lining the bottoms, tight red camisoles with the same fuzz lining the tops, and matching Santa hats.

While Cady’s parents are clearly uncomfortable watching the flirtatious performance, Regina George’s mother is cheerfully behind the video camera, making sure the girls hit every move, creating a hilarious scene.

Buddy, the loving and exuberant elf in the 2005 film Elf, is difficult not to adore.

The film follows Buddy (Will Ferrell) as he travels from the North Pole to New York City in search of his real human father, who happens to be a conservative, no-nonsense businessman.

Buddy’s bright yellow tights and long green elf coat match his lively demeanor and are enough to make anyone eager for Santa to arrive.

The Grinch, one of the most iconic Christmas characters of all time, is perhaps even more cynical than Buddy’s real father.

When Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas was released in 2000, it was difficult not to think of some of the Whoville characters during the holidays.

Cindy Lou Who wore a variety of cheery and festive outfits in the film, but the pink nightgown she wore while singing Where Are You Christmas? is one that many viewers remember.

While the Grinch’s heart grew to love Christmas thanks to Cindy Lou Who, it is Martha May who is in love with him.

The film depicts her transformation from a Grinch’s childhood classmate to a stunning woman who catches the mayor of Whoville’s eye.

She wears a seductive Santa dress in one scene, which accentuates her hourglass figure and cleavage

