Bull is a YouTube and Reality TV Star in ‘The Masked Singer.’

The Masked Singer’s Season 6 finale aired tonight, and the winner was decided by a battle between Bull and Queen of Hearts.

Bull, on the other hand, came up short, finishing second in the season.

But who is that? Scroll down to find out (if you weren’t already watching on FuboTV or another live service) who Bull is. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Todrick Hall was revealed after the mammal mascot’s mask was removed.

Hall is a multi-talented YouTube sensation as well as a reality TV star.

Hall has 3.62 million YouTube subscribers, with 47 million views on his most popular video, the music video for his song “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels.”

Hall has appeared on American Idol, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dance Moms, Queer Eye, and his own show, Todrick, among other shows.

Sherzinger was the only judge to guess correctly when it came to the judges’ guesses.

Robin Thicke guessed Lil Uzi Vert before switching to Sisqo. (It could have helped that she actually released the song “SHOW OFF” with Hall.)

Jenny McCarthy switched from Brian Littrell to Adam Lambert, while Ken Jeong switched from Ne-Yo to Taye Diggs.

The identity of the Queen of Hearts will be revealed soon.

Banana Split and Skunk finished third after being eliminated in previous episodes.

Skunk was revealed to be Faith Evans, and Banana Split was Katherine McPhee and her husband, David Foster.

Caterpillar (Queer Eye's Bobby Berk), Mallard (Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson), Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield), Jester (Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols), Beach Ball (reality TV stars Mama June and Honey Boo Boo), Hamster (actor Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters), Baby (comedian Larry the Cable Guy), Dalmation (rapper

