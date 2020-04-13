Bullfighting in the classroom … in the living room

When the passion for an art or a hobby runs through and traces a person’s life, any space or moment is good to practice. In these days of confinement, the students of the Badajoz Bullfighting School remove the table and chairs from the living room of their houses to do that, hall bullfighting.

The impossibility of going to the bullfighting school run by the Provincial Government, much less to tentaderos, the students practice at home. With their cloaks and crutch ».

Yeray Gómez, 20 years old, is annoyed at being locked up at home, not being able to participate in tentaderos, but considers that the important thing is not to stop training.

Both he and the other schoolmates spend some time on physical preparation – Yeray goes up and down the stairs at home – and technique. “About 30 minutes with the cape and another with the crutch,” Yeray told Efe

His schoolmate, Alba de los Reyes, an 18-year-old from Malaga, makes a treadmill in the morning and then practices for an hour and a half with classroom bullfighting. In the afternoon, more physical exercise and a little “more bullfighting in the living room” at home.

Both Yeray and Alba long to have their “teachers” by their side, such as Luis Reina and Luis Manuel Reinosa, to correct them at that time. In addition, both search online videos of their favorite bullfighters. “I see Talavante, my favorite, to apply his movements and perfect my technique,” adds Yeray.

“We train very hard, although it is not the same at home, so that when it returns to normal it will take us prepared”, both agree in affirming. Sometimes Alba records herself in her living room and sends the videos to her teachers for advice.

In addition, and through telematic channels, the training center tells them the history of the school, shows them photos of former students, activities and anecdotes as a game, whose reward is participation in the celebrations that can be held this year.

Fran Amaya, 19, another of these young students, acknowledges that he trains where and how he can, from the living room to the balcony, and watches bullfights on television channels.

In statements to Efe, the manager of the bullfighting school, Pedro Ledesma, explained that they currently have 42 students between 10 and 21 years old, including five girls, from Cáceres, Arroyo de la Luz, Sierra de Fuentes, Seville , Malaga, Portugal and Mexico, in addition to Badajoz, both city and province. .