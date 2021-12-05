Burger King will be discontinuing a number of menu items in the near future.

Burger King will be removing a number of menu items in the near future.

Burger King’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Popeyes and Tim Horton’s, is looking to simplify ordering by eliminating complicated “sandwich builds” and improving the overall menu design to make ordering easier for customers.

This means that some of your favorites will be removed or moved to different menu sections.

However, the experience, particularly with the drive-thru, should improve.

“We’re working on eliminating SKUs that have become a little too complicated in terms of sandwich builds, and doing a better job in terms of menu design to make it easier for the customer, especially at the drive-thru,” CEO Jose Cil said at Morgan Stanley’s Global Consumer and Retail Conference.

Burger King and a number of other restaurants, according to USA Today, are experiencing drive-thru delays.

According to a study released in September by SeeLevelHX, drive-thrus wait times have increased by over 25 seconds this year.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is not mentioned.

Despite the delay, Burger King, Arby’s, and Carl’s Jr tied for third place in order accuracy, according to USA Today, with Chick-fil-A topping the list, followed by Taco Bell.

The more straightforward menu should only help these rankings in the future.

What will be removed is the question.

When it comes to cost-cutting, many fast-food restaurants prioritize breakfast.

To save time and confusion in line, Taco Bell recently decided to bring back its breakfast offerings, while McDonald’s pulled back its All-Day Breakfast offerings.

The Original Chicken Sandwich and the junior chicken offerings are two major members of the Burger King menu that are considered old at this rate.

The new Ch’King Sandwich appears to be the replacement, with some condensing of the spicy and regular chicken patties between the Deluxe and regular versions.

Several burgers, including the single, double, and triple Whopper, are also clogging up the menu.

With the option of patties, all of these could be condensed into one menu item.

However, breakfast appears to be the most likely place to begin trimming in 2022, so keep an eye on your favorites.

