Burns Night box from Aldi includes a traditional Scottish supper for a haggis dinner at home.

Kit includes hearty haggis and a tray of creamy mashed tatties, as well as traditional mashed neeps and tatties.

To commemorate the annual celebration of Scottish poet Robert Burns, Aldi is selling a Burns Night delight.

Aldi has introduced a special Scottish Burns Box, which is ideal for enjoying the traditional haggis meal at home, complete with all of the traditional accompaniments.

The McIntosh of Strathmore Burns Box (£3.79, 900g) includes hearty haggis and a tray of creamy mashed tatties, along with a side of traditional mashed neeps, for the ultimate Scottish supper-for-two.

The kit also includes a delectably rich whisky sauce, which completes the Burns Night feast in one convenient serving box for the January 25 celebrations.

Without a traditional Scottish dram, no Burns Night would be complete.

When toasting to Robert Burns this year, Aldi’s Highland Earl Blended Scotch Whisky Special Reserve (£10.79, 70cl) is sure to please; delicious served straight or in a classic cocktail for a truly authentic Scottish inspired evening.

Aldi’s Burns Night Box, priced at £3.79, will be available from January 20.

Visit InYourArea for more stories from your neighborhood.