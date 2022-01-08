Burt Ward, a 1960s icon, admits that “Batman” stars were “sexual vampires.”

Burt Ward, a 1960s hero, admits that the stars of “Batman” were “sexual vampires.”

The Dynamic Duo was played by Adam West and Burt Ward in the campy 1960s TV series Batman.

Ward admitted that the actors were “sexual vampires” behind-the-scenes, despite their on-screen antics being innocent and family-friendly.

In 1966, the Batman television series debuted with a bang.

The series and film were based on the adventures of Batman and Robin from the DC Comics universe.

Batgirl (Yvonne Craig), Alfred (Alan Napier), The Joker (Cesar Romero), The Penguin (Burgess Meredith), The Riddler (Frank Gorshin, John Astin), and Catwoman (Julie Newmar, Lee Meriweather, Eartha Kitt) were all featured in the action comedy.

Between 1966 and 1968, the show aired for three seasons.

It aired at a time when societal norms on topics like birth control, civil rights, women’s sexuality, and homosexuality were being challenged.

Ward published his autobiography, Boy Wonder: My Life in Tights, twenty-five years after Batman ended its run on television.

The actor revealed what went on behind the scenes in his memoir.

In a 1990s interview with Peter Anthony Holder, he also implied that he and West slept with women in between takes.

“I mean, you come into the set at 7:30 a.m., take off your make-up, and the ladies start pouring into our dressing rooms at 7:45,” Ward explained.

“We’re talking about wild times in the dressing rooms, on set, in between takes, in the lunch wagon,” says the actor.

The Batmobile from 1966’s ‘Batman’ cost less than a cup of coffee, according to Ford.

Ward claimed that the actors returned home after their 14-hour workdays and “redefined” the term “pleasure pad,” but that it was during their off-time that things got wilder.

Ward recalled, “And then, of course, doing the personal appearances on the weekends, that’s when it really got wild.”

“I have to tell you, we turned into sexual vampires.”

Batman aired during a different time period.

Ward also claims that his and West’s sexual encounters were typical of the time.

In his interview with Holder, the actor said, “On our show, I must tell you, it was…the 1960s were a period of time when everything was free love.”

“People fell in love with each other.”

“You know, it was a pretty open life.”

Ward claimed that the actors didn’t go out looking for sexual encounters…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.