Burt Ward, the star of ‘Batman,’ claims Adam West attempted to steal the spotlight.

One of the first appearances of the Dynamic Duo on screen was in Batman.

Adam West played the Caped Crusader, and Burt Ward played his sidekick, Robin, in the 1960s television series.

Almost every episode featured the superhero team.

Ward, on the other hand, claimed that West would intentionally block him from the camera at times.

Batman was a campy action-packed comedy that aired on ABC from 1966 to 1968 for three seasons.

The Batman and Robin TV show followed the exploits of Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson, aka Batman and Robin.

It also featured their fights with villains such as The Joker (César Romero) and Catwoman (Lee Meriwether, Eartha Kitt, and Julie Newmar).

West was a seasoned 38-year-old actor with several films and television series under his belt when he was cast as Batman in the 1960s series.

Ward, on the other hand, was 19 at the time and had never acted before.

As a result, his first on-screen role as Robin turned out to be his breakout performance.

West and Ward frequently appeared on-screen together while filming Batman.

Ward, however, claimed in a 1990 interview with Peter Anthony Holder that West would frequently try to take over the camera.

The actor recalled, “I had the time of my life.”

“Even working with Adam, who I adore, but who drove me insane by constantly upstaging me and blocking my view of the camera, I had to be on my toes.”

But it wasn’t just the camera shots that West took over, according to Ward.

He claimed that his co-star also spoke slowly, allowing him to have more screen time.

Ward joked, “And even when he said his lines, I must tell you, he said them so slowly that snails could make love while he was doing it.”

“And he did it on purpose, because he reasoned that if he spoke twice as slowly as he was supposed to, the camera would have to stay on him twice as long.”

Ward may have felt like West was hogging his camera time, but he genuinely admired and respected the actor.

For more than 50 years, the two remained close friends.

Ward praised his Batman co-star and spoke of their special bond in a statement following West’s death in 2017.

