Busy Philipps, Spencer Pratt, Nia Long, and Other Celebrities Who Love Crystals

Busy Philipps, Spencer Pratt, Nia Long, and Others Are Crystal Addicts

Crystals and Hollywood are a match made in heaven, much like diet trends and Hollywood.

Adele, Katy Perry, Jenna Dewan, Gisele Bündchen, and, of course, Gwyneth Paltrow have all expressed their admiration for the mysterious rocks.

Who can forget Spencer Pratt’s obsession with crystals?

Every other day, it seems like a new celebrity is praising the magical powers of crystals, which are said to have benefits ranging from clearing negative energy to encouraging a better aura to aiding healing and chakra balancing.

Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, made a TikTok in April 2021 mocking her mother’s daily routine.

“First and foremost, my mom drinks her Goop Glow Superpowder and eats only dates and almond butter,” Apple, Paltrow’s ex-husband Chris Martin, said at the time.

“All she does is prance around the bathroom, putting on her zillions of Goop Glow products for her flawless skin.”

She then goes back to work, preparing more vagina eggs.

Vagina candles and vagina perfumes are also available.

Everything is vaginal.”

The founder of Goop made headlines in the past for promoting jade eggs.

While other celebrities, including Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, experimented with them, doctors were quick to put a stop to the craze.

The crystal practices of other celebrities, on the other hand, are far from innocuous.

Pratt told Us Weekly exclusively after the reboot of The Hills in August 2018 that he credits the show’s success to his own work with minerals.

“For eight years, I held a lot of crystals with a lot of positive intentions,” he said in November 2018.

“The only problem is that crystals take a long time to form, like eight years.”

The reality star, who has his own crystal company, Pratt Daddy Crystals, is also pleased that more celebrities have joined the cause.

“I’m just grateful that everyone is embracing it now because it went from making me look insane to being on-brand now.”

“So, Miranda Kerr, Jessica Simpson just threw an amethyst in her IG story the other day, [Heidi Montag] was like, ‘Jessica Simpson has crystals!'” he continued.

“Thank you for that, Jess.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Celebs Who Love Crystals: Busy Philipps, Spencer Pratt, Nia Long and More