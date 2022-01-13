Butch Baltierra, the father of Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra, was arrested for DUI and appears disheveled in a new mugshot, with bloodshot eyes.

Butch, 59, has been battling addiction for decades, and he recently relocated from Michigan to Texas to seek treatment.

Butch, whose real name is Darl, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, open container, and driving with a suspended license in Michigan on March 4, 2020.

An officer observed a white Ford van swerving and accelerating heavily at 5:30 p.m., according to a police report obtained exclusively by The Sun.

Butch appeared “confused” when the police officer approached him and told him he was unfamiliar with the area.

Butch claimed he was driving a friend’s van and that he was doing work in it.

The MTV star claimed he had only been in Michigan for a few weeks and did not reveal that he had previously lived there.

“As I spoke to him, it appeared that he had watery, bloodshot eyes,” the police report stated.

Butch will be arrested for his suspended license and a bench warrant, according to the officer.

According to the police report, he “hesitated” getting out of the van and “began moving things.”

The officer “smelled a faint odor of intoxicants from his person” after Butch obeyed after being “ordered” out of the van.

“I looked into the car and noticed a spilled drink (later discovered to smell like a mixed alcoholic drink) and scattered ice cubes behind the passenger seat,” the cop continued.

“The drink’s spray pattern appeared to have been cast from the driver’s seat.

From the driver’s seat area, there was also a mild odor of intoxicants.”

Butch declined to take a breathalyzer test, but agreed to field sobriety tests.

Butch was found with a pocket knife.

Butch again refused a breathalyzer and blood test while being booked, prompting officers to issue a warrant for his blood to be taken.

According to the report, he had 0.041 grams of alcohol per 100 millimeters of blood.

THC, amphetamine, and desmethyldiazepam were among the substances found.

Butch appeared disheveled and had bloodshot and watery eyes in his mugshot, which The Sun obtained.

Butch posted a (dollar)5,000 personal bond, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

He entered a not guilty plea on November 10, 2021.

According to court documents, the prosecutor filed a “noticed to seek sentence enhancement.”

