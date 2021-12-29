I accidentally sent my ex-girlfriend a creepy GIF for Christmas, and she responded years later.

Years later, I accidentally sent a creepy GIF to my ex-girlfriend for Christmas, and she responded.

The internet has gone insane after one man accidentally sent a creepy GIF to his ex-girlfriend for Christmas.

“Today marks the seven-year anniversary of the worst text I’ve ever sent,” Dillon Michael White wrote over a video of himself looking sad that he shared on TikTok.

He explained, as James Young’s slow ballad Happiest Year played in the background, that he was trying to text his old college roommate, Devin.

After that, the TikToker admitted that he mistyped a letter, which resulted in an awkward interaction.

“Instead, I texted Devon, an old girlfriend who had broken up with me ten years ago because of my’sense of humor.’

He explained, “That’s significant because this was the text I accidentally sent her,” before revealing the embarrassing message.

The message simply said, “Merry Christmas.”

The message said, “See you soon,” but it was accompanied by a creepy Gif of an elf with piercing eyes twisting his head completely around.

The Gif looked like something out of a Christmas horror movie.

The text message gaffe astounded fellow TikTokers, who felt bad for the sender and his ex-girlfriend.

One user wrote, “Somewhere on the other side of TikTok Devon is commemorating seven years of therapy,” prompting Michael to ask if he should offer to cover half of the cost.

“I was expecting bad but….. the picture really outdid itself,” another TikToker wrote, adding that the situation is “perfect horror.”

“I can’t decide if it would be worse to get this from an unsaved number or if I knew it was an ex,” another person pondered.

“If it makes you feel any better, once I accidentally sent my ex a screenshot of me being rejected by someone else,” one user wrote.

To top it off, Michael stated in the comments section of the video that his ex reacted to the viral video.

“These last three days have been a whirlwind,” he wrote.

In a subsequent video, he revealed that when his ex texted him, he panicked and ended up telling her a knock-knock joke.

Michael insisted that he has no regrets, which she didn’t find amusing.

Of course, Michael isn’t the first – or the last – person to send a text message to the incorrect recipient.

