By allowing daughter Evy, 1, to play with makeup, Joy-Anna Duggar defies her father Jim Bob’s rules.

JOY-ANNA Duggar was raised under Jim Bob Duggar’s strict rules, but she’s raising her daughter Evy, 1, in her own way, allowing her to experiment with makeup, which is a big no-no in Duggarland.

The Duggar children were raised in a strict Christian home, where they were taught to be modest and avoid secular pleasures.

Joy-Anna shared a video of her daughter playing with her makeup in the sink.

“Good morning,” she captioned the photo.

“Mama and Evelyn are applying her makeup.”

The small child sat in the sink, waving a brush in front of her face.

Joy-Anna inquired, “Are you putting your makeup on?” Evelyn replied, “Yes.”

“Oh you’re so pretty,” Joy-Anna cooed.

Makeup is one of the many no-nos in Jim Bob and Michelle’s house, where girls are expected to cover their shoulders and knees.

She also provided an update on her current situation and her plans for the coming year.

“Some of you guys have checked in on me in the past when I don’t show up for a couple days on Instagram,” Joy-Anna explained, “so I wanted to let you know Austin and I decided that for the new year we want to refocus, kind of reprioritize a lot of things.”

“So I’ve decided to take a break from social media and movies for the month of January in order to refocus on my family and spend quality time with my children.”

“I’m really looking forward to this because I know it’ll set the tone for the entire year, and I want to make a good start to the new year.”

What prompted the change is unknown.

Although Joy-Anna occasionally deviates from Jim Bob’s rules, she generally follows them.

Gideon, three, and Evelyn, two, are both home schooled, just like she was.

She recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of their home schooling sessions, demonstrating a new skill Gideon had picked up.

Gideon reciting the alphabet was captured on film by Joy-Anna.

“Doing school!” she captioned the video.

“It won’t be anything exciting, but it will get them used to it!”

“Gideon learned his shapes really quickly,” Joy-Anna captioned another Story, which showed her eldest child learning his shapes.

She’s still having trouble with the others.”

Her most recent Instagram post showed her counting with Evy.

The majority of the Duggar children are educated at home.

Jill Duggar, on the other hand, has taken a giant step forward and created her own path…

