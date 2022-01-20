By doing an upside-down yoga move, Holly Willoughby forgets about the drama from Dancing On Ice.

Holly Willoughby forgets about the drama from Dancing On Ice by doing an upside-down yoga move.

HOLLY Willoughby flutters like a butterfly while doing a yoga move upside down.

By practicing the inverted ­butterfly position, the Dancing on Ice host, 40, was able to rise above the show’s drama.

Holly posed for a black-and-white photograph to promote her new lifestyle brand Wylde Moon.

The aerial position is said to improve circulation, promote healing, and aid in body detoxification.

It’s amazing!

Last year, Infosurhoy revealed exclusively that the actress plans to sell hairdryers, rugs, and cosmetics on her Wylde Moon website.

As she launched her new project, Holly revealed that she enjoys sound baths and meditation.

She describes how she rediscovered herself while filming I’m A Celebrity in Australia without her family on her new website.

“Australia is the land of alternative therapies,” she said, adding, “and the town where I was staying had everything for everyone.”

“I started to unlock pieces of myself through this wonderful kinesiologist named Josie, and when I returned to England, I knew I didn’t want to stop everything I’d learned.”

“I now have things in my hypothetical toolkit that actually work for me, such as meditation and sound baths.”

Holly wants Wylde Moon to help women rediscover their sense of self, as she did in Australia.