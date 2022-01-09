By dragging her through the woods, bloodied, Dolly Parton’s family cow saved her life.

Dolly Parton’s family cow dragged her through the woods, bloodied, and saved her life.

Dolly Parton’s stories feel like centuries-old folktales, despite her being born in the middle of the twentieth century.

Her childhood stories are funny, sad, and tense, and they all feel a little out of place in today’s world.

Parton told of a time when a butterfly led her far away from her family’s property.

Her family’s cow eventually came to her rescue when she became lost in the woods.

Parton was born in the Smoky Mountain foothills and grew up there.

She, her parents, and her 11 siblings all lived in a two-room house with no running water or electricity, and the Parton family endured particularly harsh winters.

Dolly Parton: “Because I can see the light of a clear blue morning…”

Share a photo of a blue sky you took in a park or at home!

@GreatSmokyNPS(hashtag)FindYourPark(hashtag)FridayFeelingpic.twitter.comJsWkz3iahg Clear blue skies over @GreatSmokyNPS(hashtag)FindYourPark(hashtag)FindYourPark(hashtag)FindYourPark(hashtag)FindYourPark(hashtag)FindYourPark(hashtag)Fi

Parton wrote in Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, “We lived in these old, cold-ass houses, where we slept with our clothes on.”

“You had to sleep with your clothes on.”

Daddy wouldn’t let us get out of bed until he’d started a fire.

We had to wait, and I recall asking, “Daddy, is the fire hot?”

We used to pee in our beds and then wear those clothes to school.”

Lee and Avie Lee Parton, her parents, worked hard to provide for their family.

Avie Lee would frequently enlist the help of the older children to look after the younger ones.

She was able to provide adequate care for the newborns in this manner.

The young Dolly Parton, like her adult self, was an adventurous dreamer.

She noticed a monarch butterfly flitting around the family property as a child and followed it.

She pursued the butterfly long after it had flown away from the family home and led her into unfamiliar territory.

Parton found the family cow, Bessie, after hours of wandering around lost.

According to the New Yorker, Parton grabbed Bessie’s collar and led her home, where she arrived “bloodied and bruised.”

Parton claims that she has always been fascinated by butterflies.

As a child, she was known to follow them around, much to her mother’s chagrin.

She has a lot of songs…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.