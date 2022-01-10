By filling a hotel suite with designer clothes, Kanye West gave Julia Fox a ‘true Cinderella moment.’

Despite only meeting less than two weeks ago, Kanye West and Julia Fox are quickly becoming a popular new couple.

The former sex worker described a recent date with West, revealing that after filling a hotel room with clothes for her, he bought her a new wardrobe.

Since the beginning of 2022, West and Fox have been making headlines.

Fox detailed her new relationship with West in a blog-style article she wrote for Interview.

The Uncut Gems star revealed, “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection.”

“It’s a blast to be around him because he’s so energetic.

He kept my friends and me laughing, dancing, and smiling the entire night.”

After meeting in Miami, Fox spoke out about her date with West in New York.

“We decided to keep the momentum going by flying back to New York City to see Slave Play,” says the group.

“I was impressed because Ye’s flight landed at six o’clock and the play was at seven o’clock, and he arrived ON TIME.”

The actress, who was born in Italy, wrote about going to an Italian restaurant with the rapper.

“After the performance, we went to Carbone, one of my favorite restaurants.

“Of course.”

West brought his own photographer to their dinner date, she revealed.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people were eating! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on.”

For Interview Magazine, Kanye West and Julia Fox (pic.twitter.com/9usvFEBUZo)

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me,” Fox wrote after their dinner date, describing West’s gift as “every girl’s dream come true.”

I mean, I’m still stunned.

Ye had enough clothes to fill an entire hotel suite.

Every girl’s dream had come true.”

She was astounded by the Donda rapper’s dedication to their second date.

“It was a Cinderella-like experience.”

I’m not sure how he did it or how he got everything there on time.

However, I was taken aback.

Who does this on a second date, or any date for that matter?”

Fox expressed interest in seeing where her relationship with West develops.

“Everything has been so organic with us,” she wrote.

“I’m not sure where things are going, but…

