By responding with the WRONG voice note by accident, a woman ends her Tinder match in seconds.

By accident, a woman shuts down her Tinder match in seconds by responding with the WRONG voice note.

DATING can be a minefield, and we’ve all probably sent an unintentional message.

Paolo Lujan’s friend Vanessa matched with a man on Tinder and sent her first response to his voice note message by accident.

The awkward reaction to his first voice note is enough to make anyone cringe in a Tiktok with nearly a million views.

“When my Tinder match sent her a voice note,” Paolo explained.

“Her Vanessa, this is Alex,” says a smooth male voice, “nice to hear your voice before, whereabouts are you staying in Vancouver?”

“She intended to respond, but sent this by accident.”

He scribbled as his friend listened to the voice message she had sent, which was of them all laughing.

He captioned the video with, “A snapshot of Vancouver’s dating scene.”

“That is the correct response,” some viewers said, while others wished for the ground to swallow them up.

“Not the group laugh,” said another, clearly offended by the outpouring of laughter.

“HAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAAHHA THAT WAS A VALID RESPONSE,” one user wrote.

While it appeared that Alex had been busy on the dating apps, as several people claimed to have matched with him, with one admitting: “I MATCHED WITH THE SAME GUY THAT SENT THE SAME MESSAGE!!!”

Another said, “OMGGGG I’VE TALKED TO THIS GUY TOOOOOO.”

Paolo shared more texts from the same man, and Vanessa matched with him on Bumble, another dating app, and his friend sent him the first Tiktok they made of his voice note and their accidental reply in another Tiktok.

“I’m sorry you went viral lol,” she wrote.

“I was going to say something, but it just sent.”

“I thought I’d gotten a makeover,” she explained.

“Haha thank you for the free exposure,” Alex said awkwardly to Vanessa.

Paolo informed her fans that the man she had matched with, Alex, had deleted his Bumble account and blocked Paolo’s friend, Vanessa.

“I guess he couldn’t handle the heat,” one commenter put it.

