By taking four steps to make my drain move faster, I was able to save (dollar)500 on a plumber.

There’s no need to hire a plumber if your drains are clogged.

To fix your slow drain, you only need to follow four simple steps.

The solution to your slow drain will be resolved in just ten minutes thanks to expert Carolina McCauley’s handy cleaning hack.

The video, which has over 205K views, demonstrates a step-by-step method that only requires three products.

McCauley started by pouring a cup of baking soda mixed with white vinegar down the drain.

She then covered the drain with a towel for ten minutes, which helped the heat of the reaction concentrate where it needed to be.

She poured hot water down the drain after the ten minutes were up.

As the water drains faster, the results are visible immediately.

Several viewers weighed in on the cleaning hack.

Someone suggested putting down the towel first, then pouring vinegar down the drain.

“Do not pour boiling water on the floor.”

Many pipes are made of plastic, and the plastic could melt,” another cautioned.

Carolina has amassed a following of 2.5 million people by sharing cleaning tips that she uses in her home.

Carolina shares her hack for removing residue from pots and pans in another viral video.

She used one dishwasher tablet in the pan for this 30-minute hack.

She then proceeded to fill the pot with water.

She poured all of the water down the drain after allowing the mixture to sit for 30 minutes, and then demonstrated how easy it is to remove the residue with a sponge.

