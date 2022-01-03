By working out in a baggy sweater and claiming to be “ready for a detox,” Kourtney Kardashian fuels pregnancy rumors.

Working out in a baggy sweater and claiming to be “ready for a detox” fuels pregnancy rumors.

KOURTNEY Kardashian sparked pregnancy rumors by working out in a baggy sweater and declaring that she’s “ready for a detox.”

The 42-year-old KUWTK star has been the subject of weeks of speculation that she is expecting her fiancee Travis Barker’s child.

And Kourtney didn’t help matters when she covered her stomach in a loose top during her “first workout” of 2022 earlier this week.

For a mirror selfie, the reality star swapped her usual crop tops for a baggy white sweatshirt, black leggings, and sneakers.

She added fuel to the baby rumors by saying she wanted to detox and change her diet.

“Anyone else ready for a detox?” she wrote on Instagram after posting a video of blueberry and banana on toast.

“YES A MUST,” Kourtney wrote in the comments.

When she showed off a kitchen closet stuffed with her massive junk food collection last month, it sparked baby speculation.

The E! star walked around her (dollar)8.5 million home’s large closet, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

Fans have noticed a number of clues that point to a possible pregnancy since the couple became official in February.

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

She’d had a martini made entirely of water before, so this wasn’t the first time she’d made unusual food choices.

To flavor her non-alcoholic beverage, the Poosh founder held a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney also ate sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado.

She wrote, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

On several occasions, the actress has opted for baggy clothing, and on a recent Disney trip, she wore baggy pink pants to hide her stomach.

Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, are Kourtney’s children with her ex Scott Disick.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.