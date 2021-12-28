Cabaret, Little Scratch, and Get Up, Stand Up! are among the top ten theater shows of 2021.

Cabaret, Little Scratch, and Get Up, Stand Up! are among the best theater shows of 2021.

i’s lead theatre critic found solace and connection in creative, provocative plays and musicals in another difficult year for the stage world.

There was incredible creativity in what was another cruelly difficult year for theatre.

Some shows felt like a long-awaited hug, bringing comfort and the joy of reuniting.

Others provoked and challenged us, or provided an outlet for the collective and individual anger and pain we’ve been feeling.

It has been an incredible honor to be a critic – to be invited to come and listen to stories that help us make sense of a world that has often felt as if it were spinning off its axis: stories that connect us and remind us of our shared humanity.

Everything on my list made me feel less alone and more hopeful; many are spiky, interrogative plays – pieces that gave me a place to channel all of the rage I’d been feeling since the pandemic began.

Above all, my top pick, Little Scratch, brilliantly portrayed the state of constant vigilance that women are still forced to maintain, as well as the aftermath of sexual violence.

It left an indelible impression on me.

Young Jean Lee, a Korean American author, invited us to be voyeurs at a grisly family Christmas for three white brothers and their father in this playful subversive piece.

It was as absorbing as it was entertaining, questioning the politics of privilege with humour and compassion in a bright, hyperreal production by Steven Kunis.

Arinzé Kene steals the show in this musical biopic directed by Clint Dyer and written by Lee Hall.

When you consider the enduring power of Marley’s music and message in the context of the Windrush scandal and Black Lives Matter, it feels like a timely rallying cry, and Kene delivers every song with soul-stirring power.

Nick Payne’s dizzying two-hander of life, love, and the multiverse was performed by four separate starry casts, under the direction of Donmar boss Michael Longhurst.

My personal favorite pairing was Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey, but each interpretation had its own fascinating aspects.

Ayub Khan Din’s 1970s Salford-set family drama felt gloriously fresh in Iqbal Khan’s hands.

