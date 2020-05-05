Cady Groves’ Brother Slams Speculation About Her Cause of Death

Cady Groves‘ brother is putting an end to the speculation surrounding her death.

On Sunday, Cody Groves shared via Twitter that his 30-year-old sister died of natural causes on May 2. He stated, “The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes. She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here.”

Despite his clear explanation of the manner of her death, many on social media continued to speculate. One person replied to his post, “People do not die of ‘natural causes’ at age 30. FYI.”

“I didn’t say old age. Educate yourself. ‘Death from natural causes might be old age, a heart attack, stroke, illness, or infection,'” Cody responded.

He added in another tweet, “The problem with ignorance is it causes people to speak without due diligence of research.”

It was also confirmed by authorities that Cady is believed to have died from natural causes. In a statement to E! News a Nashville Police Department spokesperson said, “There were no signs of trauma or foul play and the death is believed to be of natural causes.”

According to the authorities, the roommate went into Cady’s room to check on her as she had not heard from her for two days. Upon entering her bedroom on May 2, the roommate found Cady dead in her bed.

In addition, Cady’s brother expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support. He shared, “thank you to everyone who has shared kind words/stories about @cadygroves She truly loved her fans and friends she made along the way.”