Caesar Makes a Shocking Confession About Maria on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined

What’s life like for 90 Day Fiancé stars around the world now? 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined answers that question.

The TLC series features the stars of the various 90 Day shows recording themselves in their own homes. No producers, no crew, just the reality these participants decide to show the world. That reality for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Caesar included going on virtual dates, giving remote lessons to his nail clients on how to cut their toenails and revealing a secret he kept from producers.

After cameras stopped following Caesar and he came face-to-face with his Ukrainian girlfriend, Maria, at the reunion, Caesar went on a trip. He continued to try and contact Maria, to no avail, but he saved up money and flew to Ukraine, unannounced.

Once there, Maria agreed to meet Caesar, he said. Once together, Caesar said it was nice. They hugged, held arms. “It was pretty much unreal…It was like a dream,” he said.

According to Caesar, Maria was upset that he went there without telling her, but he said he needed closure and took the chance. They did take photos together…but she must have erased them. “Now we’re over and that’s it,” he said. He’s moved on and met someone new, dating virtually. She’s a model, and Caesar claims he has not sent her money.

Darcey and Stacey

Darcey, star of every season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, said she was starting to feel like a “caged animal” quarantining in her house with her two daughters and twin sister Stacey. “Right now I’m healing from my past relationships,” she said.

Both Darcey and Stacey attempted to do their own beauty care with manicures and extensions, to varied degrees of success. Nails were falling off, extensions were coming out. Darcey and Stacey even freaked each other out about the coronavirus latching onto their extensions.

“You have to stay strong for on another and fight it…the minute these stores open up again, I’m going to spa it up,” Darcey said.

Chantel and Pedro

In Georgia, Pedro and Chantel showed viewers how they’re living in their tiny apartment. Pedro was in his video game bubble and Chantel was doing her best to keep up with her nursing schoolwork while at home. “I’m really tired of being in the house,” she admitted. Chantel revealed she lost her sense of smell, a symptom of the coronavirus, and she was worried. Both took time to check in on their families, for some reason Chantel danced with her mom and sister while wearing cowboy hats. Pedro ordered a bidet.

Steven and Olga

Season six subjects Steven and Olga revealed Olga has been in the United States for 8 months, they got married in the US on a K-1 visa and they’re now living with Steven’s grandmother and their son. “Welcome to our prison,” Olga said while showing their room off. Steven started working as a pizza deliveryman and said people are tipping well, which will help them with their planned move to the West Coast. To protect against germs, Olga made Steven strip outdoors and spray down with disinfectant. Aware of the living conditions and stressors around them, Steven wanted to do something nice and made Olga dinner. She said she sees a big difference in him and she’s proud of the efforts he has made.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.