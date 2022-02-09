Caitlyn Jenner claims to have met Kylie Jenner’s 19th grandchild, a baby boy.

Caitlyn Jenner claims to have met Kylie Jenner’s baby boy, making him her 19th grandchild.

Caitlyn Jenner, a 72-year-old former Olympian, appeared on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain to discuss her daughter Kylie Jenner’s recent birth of a baby boy with Travis Scott.

“The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day,” Caitlyn said, noting that she had met the little guy.

When I speak about the family, I have to be very sensitive and cautious, but they’re wonderful.”

“Kylie’s doing great, everybody’s doing good,” Caitlyn said of his eldest daughter.

Caitlyn is expecting her 20th grandchild soon, but that isn’t the biggest news of the year for her.

“I have the next one, the 20th grandchild, my son Burt and his wife Val are due in a month with a little girl, so I’m going for number 20 here in about a month,” Caitlyn revealed, admitting, “I can never keep all the birthdays right.”

Caitlyn has five biological children, resulting in a total of (almost) 11 children.

She is, however, a former stepmother to the Kardashians, who have a total of nine children.

Kylie and Travis are enjoying life with their second child, whose name has yet to be revealed.

“Kylie and Travis are overjoyed with their baby boy’s arrival.

“They’ve been wanting to expand their family and give Stormi a sibling for a long time, and they couldn’t be happier,” a source told ET recently.

