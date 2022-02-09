Caitlyn Jenner Has Met Kylie Jenner’s Newborn Son: They’re Getting Along ‘Fine’

Caitlyn Jenner has met Kylie Jenner’s newborn son and says they’re doing well.

One week after Kylie Jenner’s baby boy was born, Caitlyn Jenner provided an update on her newest family member.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, February 9, the 72-year-old author of Secrets of My Life said, “I’ve [met him].”

“The family is growing! Kylie gave birth to a baby boy just a few days ago.

I need to be extremely quiet.

When I talk about the family, I have to be very sensitive and cautious, but they’re wonderful.”

After giving birth on February 2, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, is “doing great,” according to the Olympian, who added, “Everybody’s doing good.”

Burt Jenner’s wife, Val Patalo, is expecting their third child, and the New York native has another grandchild on the way.

“I’m going with No. 1 because they’re expecting a baby girl in a month.”

In about a month, we’ll have 20 here,” said the former athlete.

“I’m never able to remember all of the birthdays.”

“Everything is done on a computer.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi welcomed a sibling on Sunday, February 6.

“2.2.22,” the makeup mogul wrote on an Instagram photo of the toddler holding her baby brother’s hand in black-and-white.

“I love you @kyliejenner,” Caitlyn wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, reposting the Life of Kylie actress’s social media post.

According to Caitlyn during a January 2021 “Skinny Confidential Him and Her” podcast episode, the I Am Cait alum has a particularly close bond with Kylie.

“I get along well with [her and Kendall Jenner], but Kylie and I just seem to be closer the majority of the time,” the Graceland University alum explained at the time.

“Kendall is off doing her own thing.”

We’re still very close, but Kylie’s more open book makes it a little more difficult to figure out.

Kylie is the exception rather than the rule.

… It was as if all of the stars aligned.

… I’m just extremely fortunate.”

Kylie and close friend Sophia Hutchins get along “very well,” according to the former reality star, and they often have dinner together.

“We try to do it once a week, twice a week,” Caitlyn explained.

“Whenever I go over there, she always has these amazing meals prepared for me; she doesn’t [make]them.”

But they’re so delicious that they’re better than a restaurant.

“All we do is have a glass of wine and talk about random things.”

