Caitlyn Jenner is recovering from knee replacement surgery this Christmas.

Caitlyn Jenner spent the holidays recovering from long-awaited knee surgery.

Jenner took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share a video from the hospital in which she informed her followers about the procedure. The video was apparently shot several days earlier.

Jenner said, “Guess what I’m doing today! I’m getting my knee replaced,” as she held the camera up to her knee, which had the word “Yes” written on it by a doctor as part of the pre-op procedure.

“I’ve been putting this off for 25 years, and today will be the day!”

“Merry Christmas! This year I got a new knee,” Jenner elaborated in the caption.

I had knee replacement surgery 11 days ago.

Stay tuned as I update you on my progress.

“Have a wonderful Christmas and stay healthy and happy.”

Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) shared this on her Instagram account.

Jenner shared a video from her Christmas Eve feast, which she shared with Sophia Hutchins, on Christmas Day.

Jenner captioned the photo, which showed off the impressive spread, which included dinner, sides, and a huge pie, with the caption, “Quiet Christmas Eve at home with Sophia healing from knee surgery! Gorgeous dinner and platters tonight!”

Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) shared a post.

Hutchins also shared a video of the spread, along with some happy holiday wishes.

“What a wonderful Christmas Eve.

It’s that easy.

There was silence.

“Wishing you and your loved ones the best!” she wrote.

Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) shared this.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

On Instagram, see this photo.

Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) shared this.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) shared this.

On Instagram, see this photo.

Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) shared a post.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Caitlyn Jenner Spends Christmas Recovering from Knee Replacement Surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner)