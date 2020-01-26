Caitlyn Jenner Is Rooting For Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner to Get Back Together

Caitlyn Jenner would adore a reunion between Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles.

On Friday, the Olympic athlete called the One Direction star a “gentleman” during a chat with fellow I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Roman Kemp on the Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio show. During their conversation, Roman mentioned Kendall’s recent reunion with Harry that took place on The Late Late Show.

As #Hendall fans will recall, Harry and Kendall first sparked romance rumors in 2013, but the relationship seemed to fizzle out in the months to follow. However, the celebs appeared to rekindle things during yacht getaway in early 2016, when they were spotted packing on the PDA. And, while their romance never fully took off after that, the supermodel and the “Adore You” singer have maintained a friendly relationship over the years.

So, would Caitlyn like to see Kendall get back together with Harry?

“I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman,” Caitlyn said on the radio show Friday. “I hear he plays golf, that’s good.”

Caitlyn added that Kendall “always speaks very highly of him” and she doesn’t “know whatever happened” between them.

When Roman mentioned a Harry-Kendall reunion would be “amazing,” Caitlyn agreed.

“Yeah, I agree! You know, I’ve got a lot of girls and would you see what they bring home sometimes, it’s just like, ‘What the hell are you thinking?!'” Caitlyn shared. “But I keep my mouth shut, I don’t bring that up.”

In addition to Harry, Caitlyn also has another celeb in mind for Kendall: Myles Stephenson. The singer appeared on I’m a Celebrity with Caitlyn and Roman.

“Well Myles right now kind-of has first pick because he’s such a good chef!” Caitlyn said. “He can cook, he can really cook!”

But, Harry and Myles might be out of luck because Kendall is currently linked to basketball star Ben Simmons. The on-off couple rekindled their romance in late 2019, and spent the New Year’s Eve holiday together.

“They really like each other and want to be a part of each other lives,” a source told E! News last month. “They are so comfortable with each other and always laughing. They work well together.”

“If the timing works out and they can see each other, they are trying to make that happen,” the insider added. “He wants to spend the off season in Los Angeles again and they will see what happens.”