Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan once referred to their ‘Outlander’ sex scenes as’slightly awkward.’

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan used to refer to their ‘Outlander’ sex scenes as’slightly awkward.’

Outlander’s Jamie and Claire Fraser, played by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, are known for steaming up the screen.

The duo has bared all in a series that never holds back when it comes to sex and nudity for five seasons (and counting).

The two’s chemistry is what makes their steamy sex scenes so captivating.

Heughan and Balfe described their sex scenes as “slightly awkward” when they first started working together.

Sex has been an important part of Claire’s story since the first episode of Outlander.

In addition, she is an important part of her relationship with Jamie.

When the series first started, however, sex was a “bridge” that brought Claire and her first husband Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) back together after World War II.

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon says that sex is a way for Jamie and Claire to reconnect when they are brought back together after a separation after Claire travels back in time and meets Jamie.

“They had no intention of marrying.

She had no intention of marrying him in the first place.

“He married her primarily to sleep with her and to protect her,” Gabaldon told Express.

“However, their sexual attraction is very strong, and it is the glue that keeps them together through some very trying times.”

Balfe told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that on-set sex scenes are “never ever what people think they are” because there are “usually a lot of people in the room.”

“Unless you’re into that and enjoy being in front of a crowd.”

“I’m not saying some people aren’t, but it is what it is,” the Irish beauty explained.

“I’m a lot more injured after those scenes.”

Back in 2014, when Heughan and Balfe had just landed the roles of Jamie and Claire, the two admitted that filming the steamy sex scenes was “always nerve-racking.”

During an interview with Pop Sugar, Balfe said of her and Heughan’s real-life relationship, “You know, we’re good friends.”

“So it’s kind of like, ‘OK, it’ll be slightly awkward.’ But it’s also because we’re good friends and trust each other, so we know we’re in good hands.”

And the rest of the crew is fantastic.

So, give me a shot of whisky and we’ll see what happens…

