Caitriona Balfe, star of Outlander, discusses the negative aspects of fans romantically linking her to Sam Heughan: ‘It just taints it.’

Caitriona Balfe of Outlander discusses the negative aspects of fans romantically linking her to Sam Heughan: ‘It just taints it.’

The problem is being called out.

Caitriona Balfe opened up about keeping her personal life private from a small group of Outlander fans after welcoming her first child with husband Tony McGill.

“You become extremely protective when you have a child.”

I don’t want those crazies — because that’s exactly what they are — talking about him,” Balfe, 41, explained in an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday, January 6.

“It’s sad because you meet the nicest people who are fans of the show, and they’re super supportive and do the nicest things — and then you have that little thing that tarnishes it.”

Balfe learned from the secretary of the church where her wedding took place that some fans had harassed her because they doubted her marriage’s legitimacy, according to the profile piece.

Private investigators were hired to find out if she was secretly linked to her costar Sam Heughan, according to the Golden Globe nominee.

Balfe’s remarks come after she shocked fans by announcing a new addition to her family on social media.

“I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human,” the model, who married McGill, 45, in 2019, wrote on Instagram in August 2021 alongside a black-and-white photo of her son.

“We are so grateful that this little soul chose us as his parents.”

“I can’t help but stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go, and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life,” the Money Monster star wrote at the time, gushing about becoming a new mom.

He seems so small and fragile right now, and I’m constantly grateful that I live in a place, in a time, where he can be born in peace and safety.”

Balfe told Vanity Fair that she was an “open person” when it came to her life, despite not discussing her pregnancy publicly.

“I wasn’t trying to hide my pregnancy.”

Everyone at work knew, as did all of my friends and anyone who came to see me.

