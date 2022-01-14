Caitriona Balfe, star of ‘Outlander,’ reveals her favorite episodes.

Caitriona Balfe, star of ‘Outlander,’ shares her top episodes.

For five seasons of Outlander, Caitriona Balfe has played Claire Frasier.

As fans prepare for Season 6, the actor is reflecting on the series and revealing her favorite episodes.

Balfe discussed her favorite episodes in an article for TV Guide’s Outlander Forever Issue, revealing that her favorite is the series pilot.

The first episode of Season 1 was titled “Sassenach,” and it premiered in August 2014.

It focuses on the series of events that propel Claire through time, from World War II Inverness, Scotland, to an 18th-century battle between the Scottish Highlanders and the Redcoat army.

She meets Jamie Frasier (Sam Heughan) for the first time at this location.

As a result, their life-long romance begins.

“Claire and I were both discovering our new worlds,” Balfe said of the episode.

“It takes a special kind of alchemy, a special kind of magic, to make something a success, and we were fortunate enough to have that on this show from the first episode.”

Balfe chose her personal favorites from each season of Outlander.

Season 2, Episode 7, “Faith,” she said, was the one that pushed her as an actor.

During the episode, Claire is expecting her and Jamie’s first child.

Claire is heartbroken when she gives birth to a stillborn baby.

Claire has power not only because of her own condition, but also because she must save Jamie from punishment by sleeping with the French king.

“Toni Graphia (executive producer) wrote such a beautifully written script,” Balfe told TV Guide.

“As an actor, it really pushed me and made me find new depths in my work, even though it was a really painful and tough episode for Claire.”

Season 3, Episode 3, “All Debts Paid,” was also a favorite of Balfe’s because it “layed bare” all of Claire and her husband Frank’s (Tobias Menzies) pent-up rage.

She also mentioned that she liked Season 4, Episode 4, “Do No Harm,” because it focused on real-life slavery issues.

Balfe revealed that Outlander Season 5 is in the works in the TV Guide issue.

She’s particularly proud of Episode 12, “Never My Love,” because it depicted Claire’s anguish so well.

Claire is raped by Lionel Brown’s men in this episode.

During the assault, her mind escapes and summons her entire family, including Jamie…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.