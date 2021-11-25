Caitriona Balfe, star of ‘Outlander,’ reveals she lives a “slightly nomadic” life with Tony McGill and their newborn son.

Caitriona Balfe, star of Outlander, surprised fans this summer when she announced she had given birth to a baby boy.

Balfe and her husband, music producer Tony McGill, welcomed their son in August, just weeks after the sixth season of Outlander wrapped.

She and McGill have been living a “slightly nomadic” life with their newborn since their son’s arrival, the Irish beauty recently admitted.

Filming for Season 6 of Outlander finally began in January 2021, after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

Over the next few months, the cast and crew shot eight episodes for the shortened season, with production wrapping in June.

Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) says his on-screen wife “got big” during those six months.

As a result, they had to think outside the box and shoot around Balfe’s (Claire Fraser) expanding belly.

After being on hiatus for nearly a year, the Outlander cast and crew were eager to get back to work on season 6.

Balfe, on the other hand, appears to have been unaware that she was expecting when filming began.

She hadn’t told the producers yet, at the very least.

Heughan said at New York Comic-Con that when Outlander producers found out about Balfe’s pregnancy, they had to make changes quickly.

“They had to really move everything around when they found out [Caitriona] was pregnant so we could shoot her out before she got too big… and she got big,” Heughan told Hello! Magazine.

In addition to a new season of Outlander, Balfe will star alongside Jamie Dornan in the new film Belfast.

The 42-year-old recently wrote a column for The Wall Street Journal ahead of the film’s release, in which she revealed that she and McGill have been living a “slightly nomadic life.”

“My husband, Tony, and I, as well as our son, are currently on the move.

We spent time in both Glasgow and London.

“We’re in Glasgow when I’m working on Outlander,” she wrote.

Balfe went on to give fans a glimpse into her personal life, revealing that she lives in a “lovely” apartment in Glasgow that is housed in a historic building.

“We live in Glasgow… ”

