Caitriona Balfe’s Birthday Tribute to “Ridiculous” Sam Heughan Will Delight Outlander Fans

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Happy birthday, Sam Heughan!

The actor turned 40 years old on Thursday and received a few celebratory messages from his fans and castmates, including his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe.

“Happy Birthday to this ridiculous human being,” the Claire Randall actress wrote alongside a slow-motion video of the Jamie Fraser star. “Hope you got the nose trimmer and Zimmer frame I sent you!!! Lots of love you’re tele-wifie @SamHeughan #Big4Oooh.”

Sophie Skelton posted a tribute on Instagram, as well.

“Happy birthday @samheughan!!!!!!!” the Brianna Fraser celeb wrote alongside a photo of Heughan in his character attire. “You absolute jokester, and utter crazy legend. You deserve the most incredible day. So sorry we’re not all there to celebrate with you as planned, BUT sending all the birthday love and wishes across the pond. And, well, here’s to the big 3 0 !!!! Wait. No, add a few?? Joking, joking. You don’t look a day over 50! Have the best day, HEUGHANNNNN.”

Before social distancing, Heughan talked about his plans for his 40th birthday on The Late Late Show.

The celebrity was originally scheduled to be in Scotland and had expressed his desire to hire DJ George Bowie for a gig. Although, his plans changed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The last decade was a big one for Heughan. In addition to landing his role on Outlander, he appeared in a number of movies, including Bloodshot and A Princess for Christmas. However, he also experienced challenges. Earlier this month, he took to social media and claimed he’s experienced “constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative” over the past six years.

“It’s affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern,” he wrote in part of the message. “My co-stars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I’m associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative. I’ve never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away.”

After sharing the post, Heughan received support from his co-stars. He also thanked “every fan that has supported” him and his work in the original post.

“I’m so grateful, from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote at the time. “Stay safe and please be kind to yourself and each other. There’s so much more to concern ourselves with right now.”