Caitrona Balfe Slams ‘Outlander’ Fans for Crossing a Line, and Explains Why She’s ‘Really Protective’ of Her Son Around Fans

Caitrona Balfe Slams ‘Outlander’ Fandom’s ‘Crazies,’ Explains Why She’s ‘Really Protective’ of Her Son Around Fans

Outlander premiered on Starz in 2014, introducing millions of viewers around the world to a tumultuous love story.

The show is still one of the most popular fantasy romances on television, and the actors who play the lead couple have both become major stars.

Caitrona Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser in Outlander, has managed to maintain her celebrity even when she isn’t filming the show.

Balfe opened up about some of the more fringe aspects of the Outlander fandom in a recent interview, admitting that she’s become very protective of her young son as a result of those hardcore fans.

Balfe was born in 1979 in Ireland.

She began her career as a model, walking the runway in international fashion shows.

Balfe began her acting career in 2006, with roles in films such as The Devil Wears Prada and Escape Plan.

Balfe got her big break in September 2013, when she was cast in the brand-new television series Outlander, which is based on a series of popular books.

Balfe played Claire Fraser, a military nurse in Scotland who is magically transported back to the 1700s and falls in love with a Highland warrior named Jamie, played by Sam Heughan, in the show, which premiered in August 2014 on the Starz network.

Balfe has acted in other projects since the show first aired, but she is best known for her role as Claire in Outlander.

Bye-bye, 2021….

This was the year I learned the most about balancing work and life….

Even though it was difficult at times, this year provided me with the most precious of gifts.

Wishing everyone a safe and happy New Year, and hoping that 2022 will be a year of greater health, kindness, and peace for everyone.. pic.twitter.comVLDVM9TZVT

Outlander fans are devoted to the show, to the point where some of them have alarmed star Sam Heughan.

Balfe revealed to Vanity Fair that some overzealous fans have made her wary, especially when it comes to her young son, in a recent interview.

“When you have a child, you become really…,” Balfe said, according to Insider.

