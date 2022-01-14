Cakes Made for Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Ripa, and Others

Celebrities, like Jennifer Lopez and Kelly Ripa, understand the importance of a wow-worthy confection, whether they’re celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or other major achievement.

Take, for example, the singer of “Ain’t Your Mama.”

In July 2019, she celebrated her 50th birthday on Star Island in Miami with a show-stopping birthday celebration.

The massive cake, for starters, was made up of ten tiers that were all beautifully decorated.

Lopez’s festive dessert featured black and gold accents on each tier, but not just any metallic hue — the 24-karat gold embellishments on Lopez’s festive dessert were pricey.

As if that weren’t enough, the Grammy nominee’s lavish, towering pastry was also bedecked in Swarovski crystals and featured an edible flower design as well as several sparklers at the base.

Lopez’s cake reportedly cost $10,000 and was carried into the venue by five men.

The large pastry, which was designed to look like a humongous peanut butter and jelly sandwich, was arguably just as impressive as the cake Ripa was surprised with during an October 2018 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Ryan Seacrest, Ripa’s cohost, surprised her with the gift on her 48th birthday.

It was so massive that it shattered all previous records.

“I spent the entire year hearing about Kelly having PBandJ in her bed,” Seacrest said at the time, explaining why he chose such an unusual treat.

“Her husband [Mark Consuelos] would bring these in, they’d eat them, and now this is the largest in the world.”

The “bread” of this larger-than-life creation, according to the television personality, was pound cake, with a generous helping of peanut butter and jelly in the center.

The dessert was created by Michael Lechowicz, a pastry chef from Brooklyn who owns and operates Charlotte Patisserie, a bakery that specializes in themed and one-of-a-kind desserts.

If you think celebrities only serve up fancy desserts when they’re celebrating a new year, think again: Amy Schumer received a hilarious cake for her baby shower in January 2019, and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan ordered a stunning lemon elderflower creation.

Celebrities’ Best Cakes: See Confections Created for Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Ripa and More